Dr Heather Smith Appointed To The ASX Board & Dr Ken Henry To Retire

The Board of ASX Limited (ASX) continues its renewal process, announcing the appointment of Dr Heather Smith as a non‐executive director with effect from today and the upcoming retirement of Dr Ken Henry.

Dr Smith has a PhD in Economics from the Australian National University (ANU) and spent 20 years in the Australian Public Service, culminating in being Secretary of the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science (2017-2020), and before that Secretary of the Department of Communications and the Arts (2016-2017). She has also held senior positions in the departments of Prime Minister and Cabinet (including heading the Prime Minister’s taskforce on Innovation), Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Treasury, as well as the Office of National Intelligence. She began her career at the Reserve Bank of Australia in 1988.

Dr Smith is a non-executive director of Challenger Limited (since 2021) and Professor at the ANU National Security College. She will stand for election at ASX’s Annual General Meeting on 28 September 2022.

ASX Chairman Damian Roche said: “ASX is very fortunate to have attracted a director of the high calibre of Dr Heather Smith. She brings to our Board considerable expertise in public policy, innovation, national security and economic reform. These are areas of great relevance to ASX as we enter a new and exciting phase in our development, reenergised under fresh executive leadership.

“Heather’s deep knowledge of government and the public sector, complemented by her recent board experience, is an ideal blend for ASX, which operates at the heart of Australia’s financial markets, managing multiple stakeholders and regulatory expectations.”

Also today, Dr Ken Henry has announced that he will retire as a non-executive director of ASX and not seek re-election when his term expires at the 2022 AGM. Dr Henry has been on the Board of ASX since February 2013 and is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Mr Roche praised Dr Henry’s nine-year contribution to ASX: “Ken has been an outstanding director of ASX and brought formidable intellect and insight to the governance and oversight of our company. Few can match his knowledge of economics and public policy, or his commitment to broader social and environmental issues. On behalf of all our stakeholders, I thank and congratulate Ken on his service; not only to ASX but to the Australian community more widely.

“Today’s appointment of Dr Heather Smith coupled with the appointment of David Curran in March, continues ASX’s work to renew and strengthen its Board with the right mix of skills, especially in technology, cyber, public policy and financial markets, to support ASX in building an exchange for the future”, concluded Mr Roche.