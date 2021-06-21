 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Dorval Asset Management: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

Date 21/06/2021

On 10 June 2021, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 160,000 euros on Dorval Asset Management.


The sanction related to a breach of section 130 (1) of the German Act on Breaches of Administrative Regulations (Ordnungswidrigkeitengesetz – OWiG) in conjunction with section 33 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG). Dorval Asset Management failed to submit a voting rights notification within the prescribed period.

The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.

 