Disinflation And Strength In Volatility - New Factor Performance Data From Confluence

Following three consecutive monthly declines, public equity markets in developed and emerging markets rebounded, returning nearly 10% across most regions except for the UK during November. From a factor perspective, the UK stood out as an outlier, being the only region to prefer Value stocks and eschewing Growth, resulting in a modest 3% return for its public equity market in November.

The latest research from leading global technology solutions provider, Confluence: November 2023 Factor Performance Analysis – Disinflation and Strength in Volatility examines equities across five regions- United States, Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, and Emerging Markets. A review of the data reveals the following factor summary: