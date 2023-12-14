BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Disinflation And Strength In Volatility - New Factor Performance Data From Confluence

Date 14/12/2023

Following three consecutive monthly declines, public equity markets in developed and emerging markets rebounded, returning nearly 10% across most regions except for the UK during November. From a factor perspective, the UK stood out as an outlier, being the only region to prefer Value stocks and eschewing Growth, resulting in a modest 3% return for its public equity market in November.

The latest research from leading global technology solutions provider, ConfluenceNovember 2023 Factor Performance Analysis – Disinflation and Strength in Volatility examines equities across five regions- United States, Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, and Emerging Markets. A review of the data reveals the following factor summary:

  • EuropeVolatility, Quality, and Growth outperformed
    • November marked a distinct shift in European factor performance with Volatility stocks taking the lead for the first time, displacing the previously favoured Value and Yield equities that European investors preferred throughout 2023.
  • UKVolatility, Value, and low gearing (Quality) outperformed
    • The UK deviated from the Developed Markets trend by continuing to favour Value stocks instead of Growth. Consequently, the UK markets’ performance shadowed that of other Developed Markets, registering a modest 3% gain compared to the nearly 10% seen in its counterparts.
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg