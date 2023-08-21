BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

Disappointment From SEC ETF Decisions Has Impacted Sentiment - CoinShares: Fund Flows

Date 21/08/2023

  • Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling US$55m, we believe this is in reaction to recent media highlighting that a decision by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in allowing a US spot-based ETF is not imminent.
  • Bitcoin saw outflows totalling US$42m, reversing the inflows seen the prior week, while short-bitcoin saw outflows for almost the 17th consecutive week.
  • Ethereum saw US$9m outflows, while Polygon, Litecoin and Polkadot also saw outflows of US$0.9m, US$0.6m and US$0.5m respectively.

 

 

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg