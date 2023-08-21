Disappointment From SEC ETF Decisions Has Impacted Sentiment - CoinShares: Fund Flows

- Digital asset investment products saw outflows totalling US$55m, we believe this is in reaction to recent media highlighting that a decision by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in allowing a US spot-based ETF is not imminent.
- Bitcoin saw outflows totalling US$42m, reversing the inflows seen the prior week, while short-bitcoin saw outflows for almost the 17th consecutive week.
- Ethereum saw US$9m outflows, while Polygon, Litecoin and Polkadot also saw outflows of US$0.9m, US$0.6m and US$0.5m respectively.
