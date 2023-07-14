Director Of The Whistleblower Office To Leave The CFTC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced the Director of the Whistleblower Office Christopher Ehrman will step down from his role today. Mr. Ehrman has led the Whistleblower Office since joining the agency in 2013.

“I am grateful to Chris for his dedication to public service here at the CFTC,” said Chairman Rostin Behnam. “The Whistleblower Office, the Division of Enforcement, and market participants have all benefited tremendously from his leadership, insight, and many contributions to the work of our agency.”

“Whistleblower tips play a critical role in the Division’s ability to detect wrongdoing, hold wrongdoers accountable, and promote confidence in our markets,” said Ian McGinley, Director of the Division of Enforcement. “During Chris’ tenure, the number and quality of tips soared, benefitting the Enforcement program greatly.”

Upon Mr. Ehrman’s departure, the Associate Director of the Whistleblower Office, Christina McGlosson, will serve as Acting Director. Ms. McGlosson recently returned to the CFTC after nearly two years in the private sector. Before that, she served as the Associate Director of the Whistleblower Office from 2017 until 2021.