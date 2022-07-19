Directa To Offer Investment Funds To Italian Investors In Partnership With Clearstream And CACEIS

Giancarlo Marino, Private Banking CEO of Directa, adds: “It is certainly reason of great satisfaction for us to announce today an agreement with such prestigious partners, who have chosen our company as a major commercial partner. We consider this partnership as a strategic step for development of our private banking project. Since the beginning we have aimed to create a distinct offer from traditional players, allowing our customers to have access to a range of products and services characterized by profiles of qualitative excellence. We believe that today’s choice goes exactly in that direction.”