Direct Line To Carry Out A Past Business Review Relating To The UK Financial Conduct Authority's Pricing Rules

Direct Line Group has agreed a voluntary requirement having charged some existing home and motor customers more for their renewal than they would have done if they were a new customer.

Direct Line Group will carry out a review to identify all instances where a customer has been overcharged and provide appropriate redress.

Customers do not need to do anything themselves at this stage. Direct Line Group will be contacting affected customers directly.

Further information

This is the first time a formal voluntary requirement has been agreed with a firm in relation to the FCA's motor and home insurance pricing rules.

The FCA’s pricing rules can be found here.