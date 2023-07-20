DIGITEC Opens New Office In Singapore - Christopher Johnson Joins As Head Of Asia

DIGITEC, the global standard for FX Swaps and NDF pricing and data, today announced the opening of its new office in Singapore, managed by Christopher Johnson.

Christopher Johnson has joined as Head of Asia to lead new business in the region. Christopher has worked in FX sales and trading for more than 25 years. He joined DIGITEC from BNY Mellon in Singapore where he was Head of eFX and G10 Spot Trading for APAC. Previously he worked at LSEG/Refinitiv in Singapore and Switzerland, in FX sales and relationship management. During his career he has also worked in FX at UBS, WestLB, Raiffeisen Switzerland and Credit Suisse.

Part of DIGITEC’s global growth strategy, opening the new office is in response to a growing number of enquiries from banks and trading desks located in Singapore. The office brings DIGITEC closer to its Asia-based clients and prospects, and offers access to many regional FX trading hubs.

“With existing bank clients across Asia and a growing number of regional prospects, it is important for DIGITEC to have a presence in Singapore, which is fast becoming Asia’s regional hub for FX,” said Peer Joost, CEO of DIGITEC. “I am delighted to welcome Christopher to our team. He is well known in the FX market and brings extensive experience and senior industry relationships, which will help us to meet our ambitious growth plans for the region.”

“As a previous user of DIGITEC I have seen first-hand the value that D3 and SDF deliver to FX trading desks,” said Christopher Johnson. “With recent product launches like D3 Lite and future new products going live later this year, it is an ideal time to target new clients in Asia and I look forward to expanding our relationships in the region.”

DIGITEC is a specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data. It has over 40 bank clients globally, including more than 50% of the Euromoney Top 50 FX trading firms. The firm’s market-leading services include the D3 multi-asset pricing engine, Precious Metals Data Feed (PMF) and Swaps Data Feed (SDF), developed in partnership with 360T.