DIGITEC Makes Four New Hires In London - Expansion Follows Opening Of New Office In June 2021

DIGITEC, the global standard for FX Swaps and NDF pricing and data, today announced that four new employees have joined its London office, reporting to Stephan von Massenbach, Chief Revenue Officer.
A key component of the firm’s global growth strategy, the London office brings DIGITEC closer to its London-based bank clients and prospects, and offers access to many regional FICC trading hubs.
The new hires are:
George Procopiou joins as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. George has 14 years of experience in FX and FICC Client Management, previously working at IHS Markit, Societe Generale and Anglo Irish Bank.
Anil Jassi joins as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. Anil brings 12 years of FX corporate sales experience, having worked in e-FX and FX corporate sales at Deutsche Bank and Moneycorp.
Liudmila Artyukhina joins as Client and Sales Enablement Manager. Liudmila brings extensive product and company experience, having transferred to London from the Hamburg office, where she previously worked for DIGITEC in IT and Product Management.
Ioulia Grant joins as Product Owner. Ioulia has 15 years of experience in e-trading product management and software development having worked at Bank of America, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group. She has also worked in relationship management at Hotspot and CMC Markets.
“Making these key hires in London brings us closer to our clients and new prospects, which is key to DIGITEC’s future growth,“ said Peer Joost, COO of DIGITEC. “The first step was to bring in Stephan von Massenbach to open the London office and now we have a team of people with extensive Financial Markets experience to manage relationships, onboard new clients and enhance our range of products.”
“With an experienced new team in London we are able to engage with more clients and capture the market’s demand for automated FX Swaps and NDF trading,” said Stephan von Massenbach, CRO of DIGITEC. “Many of our new employees have cross asset experience and numerous industry relationships, which also helps to enhance our products to include pricing Precious Metals, Interest Rates and Crypto assets.”
“Joining DIGITEC’s new London office is an exciting opportunity to work within a ‘start up’ like environment, however, with the support and expertise which DIGITEC has built over the last 40 years from Germany. Our skill sets are complimentary, which combined with DIGITEC’s technology is extremely powerful. We are all looking forward to seeing DIGITEC in London grow over the next few years,” said Anil Jassi.
DIGITEC is a specialist provider of FX Swaps technology and data. It has over 40 bank clients globally, including more than 50% of the Euromoney Top 50 FX trading firms. The firm’s market-leading services include the D3 multi-asset pricing engine and Swaps Data Feed (SDF), developed in partnership with 360T.