Digital Token Identifier Foundation Calls For New Members For Its Product Advisory Committee - Product Advisory Committee Provides Recommendations On The ISO Standard Implementation

Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF), acting as an exclusive Registration Authority, (RA), for the International Organisation for Standardisation’s, (ISO), standard for Digital Token Identifiers (DTIs) is today calling for new members for its Product Advisory Committee (PAC) with an application closing date of 30th November 2023.

A key role of the Product Advisory Committee’s work is to support the development of the ISO 24165 DTI standard for the crypto and digital assets space. The PAC provides a forum for industry to discuss how future regulatory changes will impact the crypto-market landscape. Other key objectives of the PAC are to provide recommendations on the ISO DTI implementation to DTIF, and to arbitrate disputes related to DTI issuance. The scope of work includes providing advice on the utilisation of DTIs, on the issuance process for DTIs, as well as to advise DTIF on the implementation of future product enhancements to support RA responsibilities. Full PAC Charter can be downloaded here.

The DTIF Product Advisory Committee’s existing membership includes a diverse group of industry experts from crypto and digital asset market stakeholders, including global institutional investors, standard setting bodies, academics, asset managers and market infrastructure providers from various regions globally.

Denis Dounaev, DTI Product Owner, said, “We are indebted to our Product Advisory Committee members, who are actively engaged and work hard to help DTIF to promote the DTI standard to the market. The Product Advisory Committee has been key in DTIF preparations for implementation of the DTI, and plays a crucial part in ensuring DTIs are tailor made for the industry and bring further efficiencies to the market.”

Send your completed application form to secretariat@dtif.org.