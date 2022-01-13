Digital Horizon Sells Aximetria To TCS Group Holding

Digital Horizon, the next generation venture capital firm, has announced the sale of Aximetria, the Swiss financial service provider for digital assets operations, to TCS Group Holding.
Aximetria is a financial services company which built infrastructure to facilitate fiat and crypto payments, as well as developing instruments for investing in crypto assets. It is a member of VQF SRO, the leading, self-regulatory organisation in Switzerand. VQF is officially recognized and supervised by FINMA (Swiss Financial Markets Supervision Authority).
Aximetria was founded by Alex Axelrod in partnership with Digital Horizon Venture Builder in 2018. Digital Horizon Venture Builder combines a deep understanding of its key markets with the team’s practical experience. It typically invests around $2 million in portfolio companies over 2-3 years and owns a 70-80% stake, gradually reducing its stake with the attraction of new external rounds.
Irene Vaksman, Managing Partner, Digital Horizon Venture Builder commented: “Our Venture Builder follows a different model to most - we offer founders who partner with us substantial equity upside, fast access to the best tech talent to build up the product, business talent to support their company, and investment through to Series A. We are extremely proud of everything the joint Aximetria and Digital Horizon team, as well as Alex personally, have achieved over the past few years and are sure that TCS is a perfect partnership going forward.”
Alex Axelrod, Co-Founder, Aximetria commented: “The future of the financial system is a hybrid model and full interoperability of fiat, DeFi crypto, CBDCs, "old" and "new" money formats. I thankful for the Digital Horizon team and Alan Vaksman for believing in the future of money that I shared with them. I am confident that with a strong new shareholder, TCS Group, we will be at the forefront of offering a best-in-class product without boundaries.”