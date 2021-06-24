Digital Asset Partners With Nasdaq To Bring Daml To The Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform - The Integration Of Daml With The Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform Creates New Opportunities For Clients Looking To Launch Digital Marketplaces Where Daml-Driven Applications Can Seamlessly Extend Into The Marketplace Services Platform And Easily Explore New Markets

Digital Asset today announced a new partnership with Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to enable Daml-driven applications on the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform.
Nasdaq and Digital Asset customers will be able to leverage applications built in Daml, a multi-party application platform, and connect them seamlessly into the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform. Daml also presents an opportunity for Nasdaq and its customers to build application logic in Daml to manage new types of assets, such as ESG certificates, real estate, precious metals and more as part of Nasdaq’s Marketplace Services Platform, a DLT agnostic offering aimed at providing its clients with the ability to manage the full lifecycle of digital assets.
“The partnership with Digital Asset is another step forward in Nasdaq’s journey to create a dynamic marketplace that supports all kinds of markets worldwide,” said Johan Toll, Head of Digital Assets, Market Technology at Nasdaq. “While Daml has a strong foundation in capital markets, we see opportunities for this technology in similar types of non-financial markets where supply and demand needs to be matched and later settled in blockchain or other platforms.”
Launched in 2020, the Nasdaq Marketplace Services Platform is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for exchanging digital assets, services and information in the cloud. Built on top of the Nasdaq Financial Framework’s high-performance, low-latency foundation, the platform provides access to functionally-robust services covering the transaction lifecycle, including the issuance of assets and trading through pre-trade risk management, market surveillance and efficient digital settlement.
“Nasdaq has always been a front runner when it comes to embracing new technologies,” said Kelly Mathieson, Chief Client Experience Officer at Digital Asset. “The partnership with Nasdaq is another milestone in our journey to become the global economic network of interconnected businesses. We are excited to work with Nasdaq and explore the numerous ways Daml can add value to the growing Marketplace Services Platform.”
Digital Asset’s exchange client base includes the Australian Securities Exchange, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Singapore Exchange, and most recently, Xpansiv, an ESG commodity trading platform, among others.