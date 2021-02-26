Digital Asset Management Review Powered By CryptoCompare: AUM Across All ETPs Increase To A Record High, While Volumes Take A Dive

CryptoCompare has just released its latest Digital Asset Management Review, a monthly report that focuses on key developments in global digital asset ETPs and tracks adoption of these products by analysing assets under management, trading volumes, and price performance.
The report found that, despite Bitcoin's new all-time high of $58,348 on the 21st of February, average ETP volumes decreased 37.8% to $936mn. Meanwhile, aggregate AUM across all ETPs increased 50% to a record $43.9bn.
Here are the key takeaways:
- AUM across all ETPs increased 50% to $43.9bn.
- Aggregate ETP volumes dipped, while products from ETC Group and VanEck showed high volume growth.
- Bitwise’s BITW and Grayscale’s ETCG showed the highest returns.
- Market premiums for Bitcoin products by Grayscale and 3iQ dropped.