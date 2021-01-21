 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Digital Asset Management Review Powered By CryptoCompare - A Monthly Report Covering The Most Innovative Institutional Products In The Industry, January 21, 2021 - AUM Across All ETPs Increase 95% To Record Highs While Volumes Triple

Date 21/01/2021

Today CryptoCompare has released its latest Digital Asset Management Review which is a monthly report covering the most innovative institutional products in the industry. The data shows that assets under management (AUM) and trading volumes are surging for regulated digital asset products such as Listed Trusts and ETNs.

 

Here are the key takeaways:

  • AUM across all ETPs increased 95% to a record $35.96bn
  • Aggregate ETP volumes almost tripled in January to $837mn/day
  • Grayscale’s listed trust products underperformed relative to other large ETPs while 3iQ’s QBTC outperformed
Why is this significant?

ETP activity is perhaps the best bellwether of institutional investor demand as these products are often the only way highly regulated investors can gain exposure to digital assets. The data paints a clear picture of surging institutional investor demand and this supports the widely believed narrative that this bull market is largely institutional investor led, as opposed to the retail driven 2017 bull market.

 

ETP News
Dec 10, 2020 – 3iQ
3iQ’s The Ether Fund Completes Initial Public Offering
 
Dec 17, 2020 – 3iQ
3iQ Ether Fund Commences Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange
 
Dec 21, 2020 – Grayscale
Grayscale Lowers Fees as it Crosses $15 Billion in Bitcoin and ETH
 
Dec 24, 2020 – Grayscale
Grayscale bought more than $542 million worth of bitcoin last week the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC).
 
Dec 28, 2020
The Bitcoin Treasuries List Exceeds $30 Billion - 29 Companies Hold BTC Reserves
 
Dec 29, 2020 – 21Shares
21Shares removes XRP from flagship HODL ETP following SEC lawsuit against Ripple
 
Dec 30, 2020 – VanEck
VanEck trying again for Bitcoin ETF
 
Jan 4, 2021 – Bitwise
Bitwise’s Crypto Assets Under Management Rise Fivefold in Just 2 Months
 
Jan 5, 2021 – CoinShares
Coinshares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
 
Jan 6, 2021 – Grayscale
Grayscale Investments Clears Out XRP in Its Digital Large Cap Fund
 
Jan 7, 2021 – FICAS
FiCAS’ Actively Managed Crypto ETP Gets Green Light for European Expansion
 
Jan 8, 2021 – Grayscale
Grayscale CEO Says Crypto Interest Is Rising from Pension, Endowment Funds
 
Jan 11, 2021 – ETC Group, HANetf
ETC Group and HANetf have announced that the BTCetc Bitcoin Exchange Traded Crypto is to list in Zurich on SIX Swiss Exchange.
 
Jan 18, 2021 - Coinshares
CoinShares to Launch a Bitcoin ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange

 

AUM – Assets Under Management

Since mid-December 2020, total AUM across all ETPs have increased 95% to $35.96bn

CryptoCompare_AUM_Fig_1_21Jan21

ETP Trading Volumes

Aggregate daily ETP volumes across all product types have increased by an average of 191.3% in January 2021 compared to December 2020. Average daily volumes now stand at $1.51bn compared to $516.8mn in the previous month.

CryptoCompare_AUM_Fig_2_21J.jpg

ETP Price Performance

CryptoCompare_AUM_Fig_3_21J.jpg

The best performing Bitcoin product by market price over the last 30 days was 3iQ’s Listed Trust Product (QBTC) with 91.3%. This exceeds CryptoCompare’s CCCAGG BTC/USD index performance (89.2%).

Another top performing product (among the most liquid exchange traded products by volume) include XBT Provider’s Ether Tracker Euro (trading into EUR) with 98% 30-day returns in line with CryptoCompare’s CCCAGG ETH/USD index performance (98.4%). 
 

Poor performing products relative to others was Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust product (ETHE) with a loss of 13.4% in market price vs 30 days prior and Bitwise’s BITW/USD product with losses of 26.1%.

Among the top 15 ETP markets by volume, 6 underperformed relative to the MVDA index. These markets include: Grayscale’s GBTC, ETH, BCHG, ETCG and GDLC products, and Bitwise’s BITW product. The MVDA index is a market cap-weighted index that tracks the performance of a basket of the 100 largest digital assets. The index serves as benchmark and universe for the other MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices.

Market Premiums – Grayscale and 3iQ Listed Trust Products

CryptoCompare_AUM_Fig_4_21J.jpg

Bitcoin traded at an all-time high (above $41,000) on the 8th of January. Since then, market premiums for both Grayscale’s and 3iQ’s Listed Bitcoin products have decreased from 17.4% to 11.6% (Grayscale) and 17.8% to 9.6% (3iQ) respectively by mid-January.

CryptoCompare Index Products

The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices family tracks the financial performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets and serves as the underlying platform for financial products globally. See all available indices here. Get in touch to learn more about how our indices can help you build innovative products.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices can be licensed to clients for a variety of purposes, including:
  • Performance measurement and attribution
  • Investment product development, as the basis for structured products such as ETPs and futures contracts
  • Asset allocation
  • Research
Contact CryptoCompare to learn how their indices can help you.

 