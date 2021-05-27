 Skip to main Content
Digital Asset Management Review, A Monthly Report Covering The Most Innovative Institutional Products In The Industry: BTC Loses Market Share As Alternative Currencies Grow

Date 27/05/2021

CryptoCompare has released its latest Digital Asset Management Review, a monthly report on the key developments in the global digital asset investment product landscape.



The cryptocurrency market experienced one of its worst crashes since the beginning of the year as almost $1.3 trillion in market capitalization was lost. 

Bitcoin fell more than 50% from its all-time high of $64.7k that was reached in April, falling to a monthly low of $31,133. Other major cryptocurrencies, like Ethereum, also crashed, which plummeted in excess of 50% from its all-time high of $4,380, falling to $1,730. 

Here are the key takeaways:

  • Total AUM across all digital asset investment products decreased 20.2% to $44.7bn.
  • BTC lost market share as alternative currencies grew to 31% of AUM.
  • Average daily volumes grew 78.7% to $1.34bn.

AUM – Assets Under Management

Since the end of April 2021, the total AUM across all digital asset investment products has decreased 20.2% to $44.7bn.

CryptoCompare_MonthlyAUM_Apr21

Bitcoin’s share of AUM dropped by 29.1% to $31.1bn (now 69% of total AUM vs 78% last month) while Ethereum’s share grew 24.8% to $11.2bn (now 25% of total AUM vs 16% last month).

CryptoCompare_AUM_Asset_Type_Ap.jpg

Trading Volumes

Aggregate daily volumes across all digital asset investment product types have increased by an average of 78.7% in May 2021 compared to April 2021. Average daily volumes for May now stand at $1.34bn.

CryptoCompare_Av_DailyAg_Prod_Vols_Apr21.jpg

CryptoCompare_Pric_Perf_Ap21.jpg

The highest performing product was Grayscale’s Ethereum Classic Trust product (ETCG) with 51.5% returns since April. This was followed by Grayscale’s Litecoin Trust product (LTCN) with 22.6% returns.

BTC-based products experienced heavy losses, ranging from 31% to 39% across the top products. Meanwhile, ETH-based digital asset investment products only experienced minor losses ranging from 0.4% to 5.5%, compared to 30 days prior.

The MVDA index performed similar to Bitcoin-based digital asset investment products with 29.05% in losses. The MVDA index is a market-cap-weighted index that tracks the performance of a basket of the 100 largest digital assets. The index serves as a benchmark and universe for the other MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices.

Access The Full Review

The CryptoCompare Digital Asset Management Review is conducted on a monthly basis and caters to institutional investors, analysts and regulators interested in more specific analyses of the most innovative institutional products in the industry.

You can access the full Digital Asset Management Review via the following link

Alternatively, you can also access a summarised version of our review via the CryptoCompare blog here.
ETP News
April 26th 2021
21Shares lists Cardano and Stellar Lumens ETPs on SIX

April 29th 2021
Germany Allows Institutional Funds to Invest up to 20% of their Portfolios in Cryptocurrencies

April 29th 2021
WisdomTree launches Ethereum ETP (ETHW) on Börse Xetra and SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange

May 7th 2021
3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (BTCQ) Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

May 13th 2021
Grayscale files Form 10 with the SEC for New Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) 

May 17th 2021
Altcoin Market Dominance at Highest Point in 3 Years as Bitcoin dominance drops below 40% for the first time since June 2018.

May 19th 2021
Valour follows 21Shares in launching Cardano and Polkadot ETPs