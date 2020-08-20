Digital Asset And Exberry Partner To Create End-To-End Exchange Infrastructure-As-A Service For Modern Markets To Launch At Speed - Jointly Developed Scalable Infrastructure Now Available For Launching Traditional, Alternative And Digital Asset Markets Around The World

Exberry, the exchange technology pioneer, and Digital Asset, the creators of the open source DAML smart contract language, today launched an end-to-end exchange infrastructure. With the new partnership, any business developing a new digital asset marketplace can launch in a matter of days with a fully-compliant, end-to-end exchange platform and a near risk-free post trade settlement registry.
Demand for trading new types of financial instruments and assets is exploding, and entrepreneurs recognize the value that digitized and tokenized assets can add when launching new markets. It’s a trend that is gaining traction across a wide range of markets including private placements, equity, debt, physical commodities, cryptocurrencies, sports wagering, art, talent, and collectable market models. This collaboration between Digital Asset and Exberry means that these businesses can focus on validating and launching their market, confident in the light to deploy, fit for purpose, robust and readily scalable infrastructure technology to support their success.
Exberry’s technology provides the matching engine power to run the exchange, while Digital Asset’s project:DABL (DAML-as-a-service platform), fuels the registry functions via DAML code and integrations on the DABL platform. Registry functions include the tokenization of assets, creation of users, and the settlement of trades in near real time. The cloud-deployed exchange infrastructure addresses limitations of current exchange technologies that typically lean heavily on message-based connectivity, significantly reducing cost and time to implement.
Commenting on the announcement, Magnus Almqvist, Head of Exchange Development at Exberry, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Digital Asset. Both DABL and Exberry have been built for modern marketplaces, delivering cloud ready environments optimised with easy plug and play API integration. Together we will provide businesses with the flexibility to issue, trade, and settle any type of asset and asset pair, coupled with the added security to audit your exchange’s transactions with complete ledger immutability through the DABL interface. This is a one of a kind approach that allows clients to scale with ease from micro markets to large global installations and connect to a growing ecosystem of 3rd party APIs and services.”
Eric Saraniecki, co-founder of Digital Asset said: “We are excited to work with Exberry to help build and support new market models and deliver impressive technology quickly. Exberry has emerged as a clear leader providing exchange infrastructures fit for modern markets and businesses. It’s ‘Matching Engine-as-a-Service’ concept is second to none, allowing clients to reap the full benefits of an exchange-grade solution that can be cloud-based or on-premise. With Exberry, clients are technically able to roll-out a new exchange location within a number of days - rather than the usual months or years. Together with Exberry we are delivering the next generation of exchange traded traditional, alternative, and digital assets.”