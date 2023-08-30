DiffusionData Appoints Former CME Group Executive Director As Managing Director Of The Americas

DiffusionData, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming and messaging solutions, today announced that Scott Fink, previously an Executive Director Site Reliability Engineering at CME Group, as its new Managing Director for the Americas. Scott will be responsible for all customer and partner engagements for DiffusionData Inc across the US, Canada and Latin America.

At CME Group, Scott was responsible for global trading and post trade infrastructure and support to reliably manage market data delivery. Scott worked closely with technical and business operations teams globally on a day-to-day issues by evaluating problems and proposing and implementing resolutions. Scott developed tools and support processes to proactively eliminate revenue affecting concerns.

A key part of Scott’s role was to actively participate in design consulting, platform and framework development, capacity planning, business continuity and production support. He maintained services in production by measuring and monitoring availability, latency, and overall system health to help reduce issues. Scott oversaw teams in Chicago, New York, Belfast, London, and APAC to support CME’s trading and clearing applications and post trade processing in production environments. The teams were responsible for day-to-day operations, integration projects, legacy software migration, automation, troubleshooting, and project management, all with a strong emphasis on DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering.

Whilst at the CME Group Scott was responsible for the deployment of Diffusion. Scott commented: “Given my experience across a number of technology vendors at CME Group I was most impressed with the breadth and depth of enterprise features that Diffusion provides. Diffusion solved problems out of the box that ensured we would deliver project dates while providing a modern and secure solution. I look forward to extending the presence of Diffusion across the Americas.”

Grethe Brown, CEO of DiffusionData, said: “I’m so pleased and excited that Scott has chosen to join us. His decision to join DiffusionData is a clear validation of our offering. He has extensive experience and knowledge of the technical nuances and challenges that exchanges and financial institutions face today and in the future. He has seen firsthand the impact that Diffusion can have in terms of saving money, enhancing personalisation and managing huge volumes of real-time market data. Scott is also well versed on the benefits of buy vs build. Scott will be a valuable asset for our customers to engage with and he will help us strengthen our market leading position globally."

The CME Group operates financial derivatives exchanges including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade, New York Mercantile Exchange, and The Commodity Exchange. It is the world's largest operator of financial derivatives exchanges.