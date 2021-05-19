DIFC FinTech Accelerator 2021 To Support More World-Class FinTechs Than Ever Through Innovation Sprints

- Region’s only FinTech-focused startup ecosystem again leads the way in driving innovation in the finance industry with a new format of its highly successful FinTech Accelerator
- New virtual format for 2021 opens up participation to world-class FinTechs seeking to access Middle East markets and beyond
- Programme is set to support more FinTechs than ever, with two ‘innovation sprints’ offering flexible participation during the year
DIFC FinTech Hive, the first and largest financial technology accelerator in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, continues to build on its leadership in driving the Future of Finance with a new virtual format for its highly successful FinTech Accelerator programme this year.
The FinTech Accelerator 2021 will be run as a hybrid format this year, opening up participation to FinTech startups from around the world that are looking to access Middle East markets as well as benefit from DIFC’s position as a global financial hub.
Bringing together an unrivalled community of the region’s leading financial services companies, such as banks, investment and insurance firms, the FinTech Accelerator 2021 will pair participating FinTechs with industry partners, enabling them to work flexibly in order to unlock new growth opportunities. Benefits include workshops, marketing and PR exposure, networking, partnerships and access to the DIFC’s regulatory sandbox through its Innovation Testing License. Participants will also have the opportunity to pitch their businesses to key stakeholders and investors, including the DIFC’s own USD$100 million FinTech Fund.
Furthermore, by offering two innovation sprints, the DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator will also be able to support more startups than ever as it seeks to strengthen the DIFC’s Innovation ecosystem further. This follows on from the success of 2020, when DIFC more than doubled the number of businesses within its FinTech and innovation ecosystem to 303 companies.
Raja Al Mazrouei, Executive Vice President of DIFC FinTech Hive, commented: “This year, we are taking the DIFC FinTech Hive Accelerator to the next level, with a hybrid approach programme, designed to attract world-class innovation in finance. In seeking out the best startups globally – which also match our industry partners’ priorities and needs – we are focused on maximizing the Accelerator’s impact and success in driving the Future of Finance. What’s more, with two intakes, we will be able to meet the interest we see from startups internationally who are keen to tap into DIFC’s unique FinTech-focused ecosystem and use it as a launch pad for growth in our region and beyond.”
Startups interested in participating in the FinTech Accelerator Programme 2021 can find out more here.