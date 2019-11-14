DiaMonTech AG Share Subscription Launched On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Price Range From 32 Euros To 38 Euros - IPO Planned For 29 November

The stock subscription for the IPO of DiaMonTech AG (ISIN: DE000A255G44) started today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company plans to be listed in the Prime Standard. The subscription is expected to last until 26 November. The price range has been set at 32 to 38 euros per share. Starting today, investors can subscribe to the shares via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The first trading day is planned for 29 November.
According to DiaMonTech AG, it is a medical technology company specialising in the development, design and sale of products for medical diagnostics. The patented photothermal detection technology based on infrared lasers enables the precise measurement of relevant blood parameters. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2015.