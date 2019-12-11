DGCX Wins ‘Exchange Of The Year – Middle East And Africa’ at FOW International Awards 2019

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has been awarded ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ at the Future and Options World (FOW) International Awards 2019 for the second year in a row. The award was presented yesterday evening at a ceremony held in the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London.
The ‘Exchange of the Year – Middle East and Africa’ accolade was awarded to the DGCX for setting itself apart from other exchanges across the region. The Exchange was carefully selected from a pool of candidates based on its demonstrated excellence in various areas, including performance, innovation, products and technology.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “Once again, we are delighted to win this prestigious award and receive industry recognition for our outstanding performance throughout the year. The DGCX Group has worked exceptionally hard to achieve remarkable success across the board, and this award affirms our achievements, while cementing our position as the region’s leading and most diversified derivatives and commodities exchange. We are on track to finish 2019 strongly and look forward to building on our momentum to enjoy continued success next year.”
Over the course of the past twelve months, DGCX has achieved remarkable growth and broken numerous records for trading volume, notional value and open interest. The Exchange has traded over 23 million contracts, setting a new overall volume record, with notional value exceeding USD 425 billion, as the Exchange further solidifies its leading position in key markets.
During the qualifying period, DGCX made significant investment in its technology and products, which has resulted in more broad-based investor participation as well as enhanced liquidity in the market. DGCX has diversified its product range, entered into several strategic partnerships and made continued investments in its state-of-the art trading and clearing platform, whilst remaining the largest global liquidity pool for Indian Rupee trading.