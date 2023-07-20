DGCX Monthly Bulletin - June 2023

In June 2023, 593,871 contracts were traded on DGCX with a value of USD 12,485.6 million and an average Open Interest of 114,891. Between January and June of 2023, DGCX saw the trading of 3,495,951 contracts worth USD 71.4 billion. In this same period, currencies accounted for 3,417,986 traded contracts, worth a total of USD 66.5 billion, while metals saw 77,467 traded contracts worth USD 4.8 billion.

The INR group of assets had 3,244,501 contracts traded on DGCX with a total value of USD 57.7 billion during the first half of 2023, while gold futures contracts had 76,723 contracts traded for a total value of USD 4.8 billion.

