DGCX Continues To Register Strong Interest In Silver Futures In February

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) registered a spike in its Silver Futures Contract in February, recording a year-to-date (Y-T-D) volume growth of 348.35% compared to the same period last year. During this month, the strong interest in the precious metal follows global trends as well as market volatility which saw silver jump to an eight year high earlier in the month.
The DGCX recorded the third highest Average Open Interest (AOI) in its Euro (EUR) FX Rolling Futures Contracts since its launch, with 1623 contracts as members looked to further manage their risk.
In addition, the DGCX registered a remarkable increase in its Indian Rupee (INR) Future Contracts trading at the end of the month, due to market volatility which saw the Indian Rupee have the biggest drop in 11 months, leading the DGCX to record a monthly Open Interest (OI) of 168,000 lots and total volume of 121,570 contracts on Friday 26th Feb 2021.
Moreover, the DGCX announced that it will soon launch a Pakistani Rupee Futures (PKR) Contract, the first of its kind on any regulated exchange in the world. The Contract, which is set to go live soon will enable market participants in the region to expand their trading opportunities in the Pakistani market.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “The DGCX is pleased to announce the preparation for launching PKR Futures Contract, in an effort to meet the ever-changing needs of our members. The launch follows extensive market research and feedback from our member base – and is the first of its kind solution on any regulated exchange. Pakistani nationals represent one of the largest expatriate populations in the United Arab Emirates, and this contract will provide market participants with greater opportunities and flexibility to hedge risks, as well as enhance their exposure to the Pakistani market. We are confident that this launch will play a significant role in strengthening DGCX Group’s growth strategy, and we remain committed to introducing even more innovative products and solutions that meet our customers’ demands.”
The contract size is 2,000,000 of base currency (PKR) and will be traded and cash settled in US Dollars (USD) based on publicly available reference price displayed on Last Trading Day.
During the month of February, the DGCX Group also hosted a virtual webinar for its members and vendors, to share plans around its technology migration to Nasdaq. The migration will deliver a wide-range of enhanced technology solutions for all market participants - enabling members, partners, and their clients to manage their risk even more effectively. Further sessions will be held until the migration is completed in mid-2022. To know more, please visit: https://www.dgcx.ae/dgcx/technology-migration