DGCX Appoints Abdullah Harmoozi As Head Of Outreach & Engagement - Harmoozi Brings Deep Expertise In Markets And Islamic Finance To Lead DGCX’s Outreach Programme

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has appointed, Abdullah Harmoozi, as Head of Outreach & Engagement. In his new role, Harmoozi will be responsible for overseeing media outreach, engagement and sales, and will work closely with senior management to effectively communicate the value of DGCX products to current and prospect members.
Harmoozi, who first joined the DGCX in 2015 as the Head of Sales for MENA, will also have a leading role in DGCX’s efforts to further develop the Islamic finance sector in the UAE. In his previous position, he worked closely with Ayedh Bin Dejem Group, World Gold Council, and various Shari’ah scholars and Islamic financial institutions, playing a key role in the development, launch, and growth of the DGCX’s Shari’ah Compliant Spot Gold contract (DGSG) in 2018.
Commenting on Harmoozi’s appointment, Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Abdullah as Head of Outreach & Engagement of the DGCX. Since his journey began with us five years ago, he has demonstrated extraordinary and exemplary commitment to the Group, and gone on to achieve outstanding success, most notably in the fundamental role he played in launching the GCC’s first and the world’s only Shari’ah Compliant Spot Gold contract. We are confident that he will continue to help us grow in this new position, leading us to many more achievements and milestones in the years ahead.”
Abdullah Harmoozi, Head of Outreach & Engagement, said: “I am honoured to take on this role during such a pivotal period for the DGCX, in which the DGCX has enjoyed spectacular growth and broken many records in the last few years. Recently, DGCX collaborated with the American University of Sharjah to promote the next generation of professionals through an educational internship program. This exciting initiative is just the beginning and I am eager to continue paving the way for more partnerships both locally and regionally. We have an exceptional team and a unique growth strategy, and I look forward to leveraging my skills and expertise in this new position to widen investor participation, identify new opportunities, and ensure we continue building on our momentum.”