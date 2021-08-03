DGCX And DMCC Strengthen Ties With UAE Ministry Of Economy, Securities And Commodities Authority - DGCX And DMCC Receive A High-Level Delegation Led By The UAE Minister Of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, And Securities And Commodities Authority Acting CEO, H.E. Dr. Maryam Alsuwaidi

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) today welcomed a high-level delegation at its offices together with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). The delegation, led by the UAE Minister of Economy H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Acting CEO H.E. Dr. Maryam Alsuwaidi, was aimed at strengthening ties as well as supporting the growth and development of the trading of gold and commodities, financial derivatives as well as cryptocurrencies.
Senior representatives from both the DGCX and DMCC were on-hand to receive the group, including the DGCX Group’s Chairman Ahmed bin Sulayam, DGCX CEO Les Male, as well as Board Member Feryal Ahmadi, in addition to DGCX Directors.
During the visit, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and H.E Dr. Alsuwaidi toured DGCX’s office and DMCC’s headquarters in Almas Tower. The delegation was also briefed on the state-of-the-art Dubai Diamond Exchange, UAE Kimberley Process office, DMCC Vault, and Diamond Foundry’s Dubai facility.
The visit also presented an important opportunity to discuss ongoing ties and collaboration between DGCX and SCA, in addition to current developments, challenges and opportunities in the market, and to demonstrate the DGCX group’s services and leading platform to the Minister of Economy. The delegation also discussed the launch of a variety of new Futures Contracts with the DGCX team.
Ahmed bin Sulayam, Chairman of DGCX, said: “ Today’s visit from His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq and Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Alsuwaidi demonstrates the key role that DMCC & DGCX play in advancing the UAE’s economy. We look forward to continue working alongside the Ministry and SCA as together, we help shape the future of trade and place Dubai at its very centre.”
Les Male, CEO of DGCX said: “This visit is a testament to the close ties we have with both the Ministry of Economy and SCA. We are very proud of this relationship and look forward to working with them as we explore the launch of a number of new Futures Contracts, as well as the exciting world of cryptocurrencies. It is their forward thinking and support that helps to achieve new milestones and cement our role in the UAE – and as we look to become the Exchange and Clearing House of choice for the GCC.”