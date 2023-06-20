DFM Successfully Concludes International Investor Roadshow In London

The Roadshow successfully conducted 87 meetings, bringing together a diverse range of over 100 international funds represented by 231 diligent investors.

International investors are showing increasing interest in bolstering their participation in the capital markets of Dubai.

The highly anticipated London edition and second international investor roadshow of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) this year successfully attracted a host of prominent investment institutions from around the world. The event underscored Dubai's continued appeal as a strategic investment destination and highlighted the strong interest of international investors in leveraging DFM’s innovative platforms.

The roadshow was organized in collaboration with HSBC's GCC London Conference on June 14 - 15, 2023, with 13 companies listed on Dubai's capital markets participating along with DFM. These companies included DEWA, DP World, Du, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, Empower, Salik, Taaleem, TECOM, Amanat, and Aramex.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout of esteemed investment institutions, who eagerly participated in engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and networking opportunities to foster fruitful collaboration with the DFM. The event included a total of 87 meetings held with senior representatives from over 100 global investment funds represented by 231 investors.

Commenting on the success of the Roadshow, Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: "The strong participation of leading global institutions and the overwhelming response from investors are testament to the growing confidence in Dubai's capital markets. We extend our gratitude to HSBC's GCC London Conference for their collaboration, as well as the 13 listed companies that showcased the immense opportunities available in Dubai. This roadshow has solidified our position as a global financial hub and enhanced the appeal of Dubai's capital markets as a destination for foreign investments in the region. We are excited about the future and remain committed to providing a robust platform for international investors to thrive in Dubai."

Mohamed Al Marzouqi, CEO of HSBC UAE, said: “The UAE economy is a hub of market activity across the Middle East, as evidenced by the ongoing boom in IPO listings across the country. Despite ongoing global challenges, the UAE economy has been resilient and that is reflected in surging demand from investors, seeking access to this rapidly-emerging market. We are excited to connect our global investors to the opportunities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and that is why we’re pleased to host this event for our partners at ADX and DFM.”

HE Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, said "Our participation at the second edition of the International Investor Roadshow 2023 is a testament to the Dubai Financial Market's (DFM) outstanding credibility. It provides a platform for introducing international investors to the remarkable success story of Empower's listing, which experienced an astounding 47 times oversubscription. The presence of these investors themselves serves as tangible proof of the unwavering confidence in both Empower and Dubai's economy. Moreover, the event grants them access to comprehensive information regarding the nature and scale of the promising business opportunities available in Dubai, not only for Empower but also for other companies listed in the DFM”.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik said, “We are delighted to have taken part in a very successful DFM roadshow in the United Kingdom. We continue to see growing momentum and interest of international investors in the MENA region’s robust markets, particularly the Dubai Financial Market. Salik’s IPO is one of many significant examples of our regional growth against a global economic backdrop, further strengthening Dubai’s positioning as both a strategic and attractive destination for international investors. We are confident that with Dubai’s ambitious growth plans, we will continue to witness economic growth and expansion, further unlocking opportunities for foreign investors seeking to be a part of the momentum.”