DFM International Investor Roadshow 2021 Successfully Concludes Signalling Institutions’ Interest To Further Participate In Dubai Capital Markets

- Roadshow included 112 meetings with 35 leading global institutions
- H.E. Essa Kazim: “Roadshow’s success reaffirms international institutions’ confidence in the prospects of Dubai’s capital markets”
- Goldman Sachs: “Institutional investors continue to show a great deal of interest in the region”
- Participating issuers commend international institutions’ significant attendance and their geographical and sectoral diversification
The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) International Investor Roadshow 2021 has successfully reinforced links between equity and fixed income issuers in Dubai and leading investment institutions in the US, UK, Europe, Asia and MENA. The event included 112 One-on-One meetings with senior representatives of 35 international funds managing approximately an average of US$ 40 billion of assets.
The Roadshow has been organized in collaboration with Goldman Sachs on 18 and 19 May 2021 with the participation of 23 senior executives representing 10 equity and debt issuers on Dubai capital markers.
The flagship investor event, the DFM organizes annually since 2007 in a leading step amongst regional markets, has enabled participating companies to showcase business developments, success stories as well as their noticeable ability to maintain growth supported by the high level of resiliency showed by Dubai and the UAE in enduring the current challenges.
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Chairman of DFM said: “International institutions that attended the roadshow have clearly reaffirmed their deep confidence in the prospects of Dubai capital markets as well as their enthusiasm to further participate in our markets in the coming period especially that Dubai and the UAE have provided a shining example in handling the global challenges becoming at the forefront of economic recovery. We deeply believe that our markets are well-positioned to reap the fruits of this excellent economic performance and further attract foreign investments and strengthen trading activity, noting that international investors maintain a significant presence on the DFM accounting for one third of its vast investor base that belong to 207 different nationalities.”
International investors have accounted for 46% of trading value during the first quarter of 2021, while their ownership of the total market capitalization has grown by 2.6% to 18.3% at the end of the quarter compared to 17.8% at the end of corresponding quarter of 2020.”
Goldman Sachs
Fadi Abuali and Zaid Khaldi Co-Chief Executive Officers of Goldman Sachs for MENA said: “It has been a great privilege to collaborate with the DFM in organising a number of these global investor roadshows since the inaugural event in 2007. Institutional investors continue to show a great deal of interest in the region and the roadshow provided an effective forum for them to interact with the senior management teams from some of the largest listed corporates in Dubai. We would like to thank the senior leadership of the DFM, all the participating corporates, and the investor base for giving us the opportunity to host this important event.” Within the same context, senior executives of participating companies have commended the extensive presence of international investment institutions as well as their scrotal and geographical diversification, which clearly underscores the pivotal role of DFM roadshows as an effective linkage with the investing community globally.
Issuers applause Roadshow’s outcome
Similarly, senior executives of participating issuers have commended international institutions’ significant attendance as well as their geographical and sectoral diversification, which underline DFM International Investor Roadshows’ pivotal role as an efficient linkage with the investing community globally.
Dubai Islamic Bank
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank said: “Despite the current extraordinary global environment, the UAE continues to demonstrate exemplary resilience evidenced by the reaffirmation of ratings, increased trading activities and healthy corporate disclosures this year. Another successful DFM roadshow during these unusual times clearly helps to reinforce investor confidence in the improving business conditions in Dubai whilst providing a critical platform for engaging with key investors globally. At DIB, we are committed to playing a leading role in progressing the attractiveness of the UAE capital markets through regular and transparent interactions across the global investor community and remain aligned with DFM’s objectives to maximize the engagement opportunities in the years to come.”
Emaar Properties
Amit Jain, Emaar Properties, said: “DFM’s International Roadshow is always a great platform for companies and investors to unite and discuss financial market trends and share ideas across a broad network. Emaar was provided with the opportunity to showcase its financial strengths and developments and discuss how we have remained resilient across our business units. Emaar prides itself on our adaptability and technological advancements in a digital age which have contributed to us achieving notable results across a diverse portfolio. Backed by strong property sales, Emaar’s Q1 2021 revenue stood at AED 5.993 billion, an increase of 12 per cent compared to Q1 2020 revenue of AED 5.328 billion. With a sturdy sales backlog of AED 41.805 billion, which will be recognised as future revenue for Emaar Properties. The backlog reflects the strength of our financial position to preserve high revenue, profitability and shareholders’ return in the foreseeable future and we look forward to continual growth for the remainder of 2021.”
It is noteworthy that list of participating issuers included 10 companies namely; Emaar Properties, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emaar Malls, Amanat, Emaar Development, DFM Company, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DP World and Air Arabia.