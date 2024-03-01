Devexperts Named Best Solution For ETF Trading And Best Market Simulation Solution

Devexperts, a software solutions provider to financial firms, is announcing today their win for Best Solution for ETF Trading and Best Market Simulation Solution for this year’s TradingTech Insights Awards – Europe. Tailored for stock, options, and futures brokers, for both established and startup brokerage firms, Devexperts’ flagship product, DXtrade XT, serves as a comprehensive trading platform solution for white-labelling purposes. The DXtrade XT was developed as a SaaS solution, which can be customized to support brokerages as their business needs evolve.

The award celebrates outstanding achievements in trading solutions and services within capital markets, spotlighting vendors for their exceptional trading infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and data solutions. Each nominee is carefully selected by a distinguished Advisory Board and subsequently voted on by esteemed members of the financial institution community within the Trading Tech network. Devexperts' remarkable achievements and innovations have garnered recognition from both peers and industry leaders alike.

With DXtrade XT, brokers can customize workflows, support asset classes, and access a variety of tools, including a web-based trading portal, native mobile applications, a fractional order management system and more. DXtrade XT also features a full-fledged trading simulator, providing a demo version of a broker’s platform features and asset offering. The trading simulation can also be utilized by onboarded traders to test their portfolio strategies and for educational purposes.

Michael Babushkin, Global CEO of Devexperts, said: “It's truly gratifying to see our team of skilled solution architects and engineers being acknowledged by the industry for their efforts and commitment. It's through their expertise and distinctive skills that this solution can provide brokerage start-ups with the means to swiftly bring their businesses to market, equipped with a wide array of tools and a trading simulator to further enhance their offerings.”

Within just 30 days, Devexperts developers can deliver, test, and deploy their solution, allowing brokers to concentrate on their core business of client service, while delegating all necessary support and technology updates. Over the span of 20 years, the Devexperts team has launched 50+ custom trading solutions globally.