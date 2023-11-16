Devexperts Finalist in 8 TradingTech Categories For Trading Platform Solution

Devexperts, a software solutions provider to financial firms, announces that it has received 8 nominations for this year’s TradingTech Insights Awards Europe. The categories recognising Devexperts’ excellence are:

Best Equities Trading Solution

Best Solution for ETF Trading

Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution

Best Market Simulation Solution

Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues

Best Sell-Side OMS

Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution

Best OTC Derivatives Trading Solution.

The awards highlight companies that have showcased excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on providers of exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. The advisory board of the TradingTech Insight Awards, consisting of industry experts, has acknowledged Devexperts' significant efforts and technological developments over the past year in the financial industry.

Michael Babushkin, Global CEO of Devexperts, said: “To be recognised in so many categories is truly amazing. The whole company is committed to enriching our product line to meet the needs of our growing client base and we are proud to see that our commitment to give clients intelligent software solutions is being noticed by top leaders in the industry.”

Since 2002 Devexperts has continued to develop and support trading and investment software for retail and institutional brokerages, exchanges and wealth management firms. Its SaaS trading product offers a user-friendly, modern-looking platform for investors along with sophisticated, automated trading and risk management platform for brokers.