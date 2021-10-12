Deutscheanlagen.de UG: BaFin Investigates Unauthorised Business Activities

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG), BaFin wishes to clarify that Deutscheanlagen.de UG, Frankfurt am Main, does not have authorisation to conduct banking business or provide financial services. The company is not supervised by BaFin.
Recently, investment brokerage services have been advertised by a company using the name “Deutscheanlagen.de UG”. The company Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited is named in the website’s legal notice, alongside an alleged branch office in Frankfurt am Main.
Cohen & Steers Ireland Limited are not responsible for these offers.
The company name is being misused in order to conceal the identity of those responsible.
Under the KWG, authorisation is required in order to conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany. However, some companies operate without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether specific companies have been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.
BaFin, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt – BKA) and the German state criminal police offices (Landeskriminalämter) recommend that anyone seeking to invest money online should exercise the utmost caution and do the necessary research beforehand in order to identify fraud attempts at an early stage.