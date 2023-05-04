Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.



These changes are due to breaches of basic criteria (timely publication of the audited Annual Financial Report), as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices.

Deletion Addition MDAX EVOTEC SE SMA Solar Technology AG SDAX SMA Solar Technology AG SÜSS MicroTec SE TecDAX EVOTEC SE Kontron AG

These changes will become effective on 9 May 2023.