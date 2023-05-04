Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.
These changes are due to breaches of basic criteria (timely publication of the audited Annual Financial Report), as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices.
|Deletion
|Addition
|
MDAX
|
EVOTEC SE
|
SMA Solar Technology AG
|
SDAX
|
SMA Solar Technology AG
|
SÜSS MicroTec SE
|
TecDAX
|
EVOTEC SE
|
Kontron AG
These changes will become effective on 9 May 2023.
MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.