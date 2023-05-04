BV_Trial Banner.gif
Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Date 04/05/2023

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices. 

 


These changes are due to breaches of basic criteria (timely publication of the audited Annual Financial Report), as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices.

Deletion Addition

MDAX

EVOTEC SE

SMA Solar Technology AG

SDAX

SMA Solar Technology AG

SÜSS MicroTec SE

TecDAX 

EVOTEC SE

Kontron AG

These changes will become effective on 9 May 2023. 


MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.

