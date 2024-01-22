Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Date 22/01/2024

STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices. 

The free float of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has dropped below ten per cent and the company will be deleted from the MDAX and TecDAX. According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, section 5.1.2, the company no longer meets the basic criteria required to remain in the selection indices (minimum free float of ten per cent).
The following changes will be made:

MDAX:

Deletion

Addition
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG Befesa SA

SDAX:

Deletion Addition 
Befesa SA TAKKT AG

TecDAX:

Deletion Addition 
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG 1&1 AG

All changes will become effective on 25 January 2024. 


MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.

