Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.

The free float of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has dropped below ten per cent and the company will be deleted from the MDAX and TecDAX. According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, section 5.1.2, the company no longer meets the basic criteria required to remain in the selection indices (minimum free float of ten per cent).

The following changes will be made: