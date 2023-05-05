Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announces component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.
These changes are due to a breach of basic criteria (listing on Regulated Market of FWB), as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices.
|Deletion
|Addition
|
MDAX
|
Vantage Towers AG
|
HOCHTIEF AG
|
SDAX
|
HOCHTIEF AG
|
Vossloh AG
|
TecDAX
|
Vantage Towers AG
|
ATOSS Software AG
These changes will become effective on 10 May 2023.
MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.