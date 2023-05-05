Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announces component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.

These changes are due to a breach of basic criteria (listing on Regulated Market of FWB), as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices.

Deletion Addition MDAX Vantage Towers AG HOCHTIEF AG SDAX HOCHTIEF AG Vossloh AG TecDAX Vantage Towers AG ATOSS Software AG

These changes will become effective on 10 May 2023.