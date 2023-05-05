BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg

Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Date 05/05/2023

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announces component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices. 

 

These changes are due to a breach of basic criteria (listing on Regulated Market of FWB), as outlined in section 5.1.2 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices.

Deletion Addition

MDAX

Vantage Towers AG

HOCHTIEF AG

SDAX

HOCHTIEF AG

Vossloh AG

TecDAX 

Vantage Towers AG

ATOSS Software AG

These changes will become effective on 10 May 2023. 


MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach