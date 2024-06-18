Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX And TecDAX

MorphoSys AG will be deleted from all blue-chip indices on 24 June. Originally, as announced at the last regular index review on 5 June, MorphoSys AG would have been deleted from the MDAX and included in the SDAX. As the space is now free, the announced deletion of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG from the SDAX will not be implemented.

In TecDAX, Elmos Semiconductor SE replaces MorphoSys AG, also on 24 June.