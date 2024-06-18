Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In MDAX And TecDAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX and TecDAX indices.
The free float of MorphoSys AG has dropped below ten per cent and the company will be deleted from the MDAX and TecDAX. According to the rulebook, section 5.4.2, the company no longer meets the basic criteria required to remain in the DAX blue-chip indices (minimum free float of ten per cent).
MorphoSys AG will be deleted from all blue-chip indices on 24 June. Originally, as announced at the last regular index review on 5 June, MorphoSys AG would have been deleted from the MDAX and included in the SDAX. As the space is now free, the announced deletion of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG from the SDAX will not be implemented.
In TecDAX, Elmos Semiconductor SE replaces MorphoSys AG, also on 24 June.
