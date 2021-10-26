Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Changes In DAX, MDAX And SDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled change to the DAX, MDAX and SDAX indices.
Effective 29 October 2021, Deutsche Wohnen SE will be deleted from the DAX due to the takeover by Vonovia SE. The minimum free float of ten percent is no longer met (section 4.1.1.1 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices).
Beiersdorf AG (currently MDAX) will replace Deutsche Wohnen SE in the DAX index.
In MDAX, Talanx AG is added from the SDAX and replaces Beiersdorf AG.
In SDAX, Basler AG replaces Talanx AG.
All changes will become effective on 29 October 2021.
DAX®, MDAX® and SDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.