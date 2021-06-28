Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Change In SDAX

On Monday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the SDAX Index.
Due to the breach of basic criteria (existing listing on the Regulated Market of the FWB® Frankfurt Stock Exchange, section 4.1.1.1 in the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices) OSRAM Licht AG will be deleted from the SDAX. It will be replaced by ATOSS Software AG.
These changes will become effective on 1 July 2021.
The next scheduled index review is on 3 September 2021.
