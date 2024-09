STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled component change in the SDAX index.

Vitesco Technologies Group AG will leave the SDAX due to a merger as defined in chapter 8.3.2 of the DAX Equity Index Calculation Guide (Target Company – Deletion).

The following change will be made in SDAX:

Deletion Addition Vitesco Technologies Group AG Alzchem Group AG

This change will become effective on 2 October 2024.