Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Component Change In SDAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled component change in the SDAX index.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG will leave the SDAX because it did not meet the requirement “timely publication of quarterly financial report” (rulebook, section 5.4.2 Breaches of basic criteria).
According to the rulebook, the effective date of the deletion is 24 June. On this day, the changes from the last index review on 5 June will become effective. Therefore, the announced deletion of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA from the SDAX will not be implemented.
SDAX® is a registered trademark of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.