Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Changes In SDAX And TecDAX - Isra Vision AG To Be Deleted From Indices; Zeal Network SE To Be Added In SDAX, Eckert + Ziegler AG To Be Added In TecDAX

On Tuesday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced unscheduled changes to the SDAX index and TecDAX index.
Due to the takeover of Isra Vision AG (DE0005488100) by Atlas Copco AB the free float of Isra Vision AG falls below 10 percent. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.5. Adjustments in the Case of Mergers and Acquisitions, Isra Vision AG shares will be deleted from SDAX and TecDAX. They will be replaced by Zeal Network SE (DE000ZEAL241) in the SDAX index and by Eckert + Ziegler AG (DE0005659700) in the TecDAX index.
These changes will become effective on 8 May 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 4 June 2020.
