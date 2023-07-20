Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.
In connection with a takeover, the free float of Software AG has dropped below ten percent and the company will be deleted from the MDAX and TecDAX. According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, section 5.1.2, the company no longer meets the basic criteria required to remain in the selection indices (minimum free float of ten percent).
This results in the following changes:
|
Deletion
|
Addition
|
MDAX
|Software AG
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|
SDAX
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|
TecDAX
|Software AG
|PNE AG
These changes will become effective on 25 July 2023.
MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.