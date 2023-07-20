BV_Trial Banner.gif
Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Changes In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Date 20/07/2023

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced unscheduled component changes in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX indices.

 

In connection with a takeover, the free float of Software AG has dropped below ten percent and the company will be deleted from the MDAX and TecDAX. According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, section 5.1.2, the company no longer meets the basic criteria required to remain in the selection indices (minimum free float of ten percent).

This results in the following changes:

Deletion

Addition

MDAX

 Software AG Vitesco Technologies Group AG

SDAX

 Vitesco Technologies Group AG Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

TecDAX 

 Software AG PNE AG

These changes will become effective on 25 July 2023.


MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.

