Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Change In SDAX - Sixt Leasing SE To Be Deleted From Index, MLP SE To Be Added

On Tuesday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the SDAX index.
Due to the takeover of Sixt Leasing SE (DE000A0DPRE6) by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe the free float of Sixt Leasing SE falls below 10 percent. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.5. Adjustments in the Case of Mergers and Acquisitions, Sixt Leasing SE shares will be deleted from SDAX. They will be replaced by MLP SE (DE0006569908).
These changes will become effective on 29 May 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 4 June 2020.
