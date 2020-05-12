Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Change In SDAX - Godewind Immobilien AG To Be Deleted, Sixt Leasing SE To Be Added

On Tuesday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the SDAX index.
With its revocation of admission to the Regulated Market, Godewind Immobilien AG (DE000A2G8XX3) no longer fulfills the necessary criterion for membership in SDAX, and is therefore deleted from the index, according to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.2. Breach of the Basic Criteria. Godewind Immobilien AG is replaced by Sixt Leasing SE (DE000A0DPRE6).
Sixt Leasing is included to the SDAX with a reduced free float of 27.16 percent, based on the final result published after the end of the first acceptance period of its running acquisition by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH, dated 6 May 2020.
These changes will become effective on 15 May 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 4 June 2020.
