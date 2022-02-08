Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Change In MDAX

Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled component change in the MDAX index.
In connection with a takeover, the free float of alstria office REIT AG has dropped below ten percent and the company will be deleted from the MDAX.
According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, section 4.1.1.1, a minimum free float of ten percent is required for inclusion in the DAX selection indices.
Daimler Truck Holding AG will replace alstria office REIT AG in the MDAX index.
This change will become effective on 11 February 2022.
