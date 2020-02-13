Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In SDAX - TLG Immobilien AG To Be Deleted From Index, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG To Be Added

On Thursday, Qontigo announced an unscheduled change to the SDAX index.
Due to the takeover of TLG Immobilien AG (DE000A12B8Z4) by Aroundtown (LU1673108939) the free float of TLG Immobilien AG falls below 10 percent. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.5. Adjustments in the Case of Mergers and Acquisitions, TLG Immobilien AG shares will be deleted from the SDAX index. They will be replaced by LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (DE0006450000).
These changes will become effective on 18 February 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 4 March 2020.
