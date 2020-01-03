Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In SDAX - Comdirect Bank AG To Be Deleted From Index, Vossloh AG To Be Added

On Friday, Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the SDAX index. Due to the takeover of Comdirect Bank AG (DE0005428007) by Commerzbank AG (DE000CBK1001) the free float of Comdirect Bank AG falls below 10 percent.
According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.5. Adjustments in the Case of Mergers and Acquisitions, Comdirect Bank AG shares will be deleted from the SDAX index. They will be replaced by Vossloh AG (DE0007667107).
These changes will become effective on 8 January 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 4 March 2020.
