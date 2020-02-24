Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In SDAX - Adler Real Estate AG To Be Deleted From Index, Elmos Semiconductor AG To Be Added

On Monday, Qontigo announced an unscheduled change to the SDAX index. Due to the takeover of Adler Real Estate AG (DE0005008007) by ADO Properties (LU1250154413) the free float of Adler Real Estate AG falls below 10 percent. According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.5. Adjustments in the Case of Mergers and Acquisitions, Adler Real Estate AG shares will be deleted from the SDAX index. They will be replaced by Elmos Semiconductor AG (DE0005677108).
These changes will become effective on 27 February 2020.
The next scheduled index review is 4 March 2020.
SDAX® is a registered trademark of Qontigo GmbH.