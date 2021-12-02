Deutsche Börse: Unscheduled Adjustment In DAX

- Adjustment due to spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding AG from Daimler AG
- DAX calculation on 10 December with 41 companies
Qontigo’s global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled change to the DAX index. Following the spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding AG from Daimler AG, an adjustment of the DAX index is required. On 10 December 2021, Daimler Truck Holding AG will be included in the DAX index for one day. This adjustment ensures the trackability of the index for investors. The DAX index will be calculated based on 41 companies for one day.
As per rule 8.4 of the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices (Spin-offs), Daimler Truck Holding AG will enter the index with a price of zero. The total number of shares and free float used for the company in the index are given by the parent share (Daimler AG) in the index and the ratio for the spin-off. At the closing of Xetra-trading on 10 December, Daimler Truck Holding AG is taken out of the DAX index again, and the Daimler AG weighting will be adjusted accordingly.
