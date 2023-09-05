Deutsche Börse: United Internet To Be Included In MDAX

- Two changes in SDAX, one in TecDAX
- No adjustments in DAX
STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family. All changes will become effective on 18 September 2023.
According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, the scheduled index review in September includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit, and Fast Entry rules. The following changes will be made:
MDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
United Internet AG
|
Krones AG
SDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|
United Internet AG
|
IONOS Group SE
|
Basler AG
TecDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
Energiekontor AG
|
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria as defined in the rulebook. The indices are reviewed every three months.
The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 December 2023.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.