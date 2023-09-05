Deutsche Börse: United Internet To Be Included In MDAX

Two changes in SDAX, one in TecDAX

No adjustments in DAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family. All changes will become effective on 18 September 2023.

According to the „Guide to the DAX Equity Indices“, the scheduled index review in September includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit, and Fast Entry rules. The following changes will be made:

MDAX:

Addition Deletion United Internet AG Krones AG

SDAX:

Addition Deletion thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA United Internet AG IONOS Group SE Basler AG

TecDAX:

Addition Deletion Energiekontor AG Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria as defined in the rulebook. The indices are reviewed every three months.

The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 December 2023.