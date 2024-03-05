Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Deutsche Börse: Two Changes Each In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

Date 05/03/2024

STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family. 

DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) listed on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria for index inclusion as defined in the DAX rulebook. The indices are reviewed on a quarterly basis. The scheduled March review includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules. 

The following changes will be made:

MDAX:

Addition 

Deletion
MorphoSys AG Rational AG
Bilfinger SE Vitesco Technologies Group AG

SDAX:

Addition 

Deletion
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Bilfinger SE
MLP SE MorphoSys AG

TecDAX:

Addition 

Deletion
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Verbio SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE Adtran Networks SE

Rational AG will leave the MDAX and is no longer eligible for any selection index because it does not meet one of the basic criteria, according to section 5.4.2 in the rulebook. As defined there, the company does not comply with one recommendation of the German Corporate Governance Codex (C.10) which pertains to the chair of the audit committee.

All additions and deletions will become effective on 18 March 2024. 

Furthermore, some changes to the methodology of DAX equity indices will become effective on 18 March, which were announced in March 2023, these relate to changes in the treatment of corporate actions and the index formula; and to an adjustment of the capping in the DAX index family from 10 to 15 per cent, announced in November 2023.


The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 June 2024. 


DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg