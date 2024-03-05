Deutsche Börse: Two Changes Each In MDAX, SDAX And TecDAX

STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family.
DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) listed on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria for index inclusion as defined in the DAX rulebook. The indices are reviewed on a quarterly basis. The scheduled March review includes the Regular Exit, Regular Entry, Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules.
The following changes will be made:
MDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|MorphoSys AG
|Rational AG
|Bilfinger SE
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
SDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Bilfinger SE
|MLP SE
|MorphoSys AG
TecDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
|Verbio SE
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Adtran Networks SE
Rational AG will leave the MDAX and is no longer eligible for any selection index because it does not meet one of the basic criteria, according to section 5.4.2 in the rulebook. As defined there, the company does not comply with one recommendation of the German Corporate Governance Codex (C.10) which pertains to the chair of the audit committee.
All additions and deletions will become effective on 18 March 2024.
Furthermore, some changes to the methodology of DAX equity indices will become effective on 18 March, which were announced in March 2023, these relate to changes in the treatment of corporate actions and the index formula; and to an adjustment of the capping in the DAX index family from 10 to 15 per cent, announced in November 2023.
The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 June 2024.
