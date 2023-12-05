Deutsche Börse: Three Additions To The MDAX

- No adjustments in DAX and TecDAX
- New index composition will become effective on 18 December
STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family.
DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria as defined in the rulebook. The indices are reviewed every three months. The scheduled December review includes the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules.
The following changes will be made:
MDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|Aroundtown SA
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|
Siltronic AG
|
Dürr AG
|
Krones AG
|
Befesa SA
SDAX:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Aroundtown SA
|
Dürr AG
|
Siltronic AG
|
Befesa SA
|
Krones AG
|
SCHOTT PHARMA INH O.N.
|
ZEAL NETWORK SE NA O.N.
|
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|
NEW WORK SE
|
KSB SE & Co. KGaA Vz
|
secunet Security Networks AG
ZEAL NETWORK SE NA O.N. was excluded from the ranking list because it did not meet the requirements for minimum liquidity, according to the rulebook, section 5.1.2 Breach of the Basic Criteria.
All changes will become effective on 18 December 2023.
The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 March 2024.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.