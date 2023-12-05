BV_Trial Banner.gif
Deutsche Börse: Three Additions To The MDAX

Date 05/12/2023

  • No adjustments in DAX and TecDAX
  • New index composition will become effective on 18 December


STOXX Ltd. has announced the new composition of the DAX index family. 
DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX represent the largest companies (by free float market capitalization) on the Regulated Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which meet the basic criteria as defined in the rulebook. The indices are reviewed every three months. The scheduled December review includes the Fast Exit and Fast Entry rules. 

The following changes will be made:


MDAX:

Addition 

Deletion
Aroundtown SA ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Siltronic AG

Dürr AG

Krones AG

Befesa SA

SDAX:

Addition 

Deletion
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Aroundtown SA

Dürr AG

Siltronic AG

Befesa SA

Krones AG

SCHOTT PHARMA INH O.N.

ZEAL NETWORK SE NA O.N.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

NEW WORK SE

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Vz

secunet Security Networks AG

ZEAL NETWORK SE NA O.N. was excluded from the ranking list because it did not meet the requirements for minimum liquidity, according to the rulebook, section 5.1.2 Breach of the Basic Criteria.

All changes will become effective on 18 December 2023. 

The next scheduled index review of the DAX index family is 5 March 2024. 


DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of ISS STOXX Index GmbH.

