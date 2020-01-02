 Skip to main Content
Deutsche Börse: These Were The Most Traded German Stocks In 2019 - Deutsche Börse’s Annual Cash Market Statistics Published - Trading Volume Of €1.5 Trillion On Venues Xetra, Börse Frankfurt And Tradegate Exchange

Date 02/01/2020

The stocks of SAPCommerzbankAixtron and Flatex were the most traded securities in the German indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX und Scale All Share. This was announced by Deutsche Börse today in publishing its cash market trading statistics for 2019. In total, an order book turnover of €1.50 trillion was achieved last year on the three trading venues Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate Exchange (2018: €1.72 billion).

The stock with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2019 was SAP with €63.9 billion, followed by Wirecard with €62.5 billion and Siemens with €56.7 billion. Commerzbank topped the MDAX index at €13.9 billion, while Aixtron led the SDAX with €3.2 billion. Flatex headed the volumes in the SME segment Scale with €304.2 million. 

Order book turnover in December 2019 totaled €109.4 billion after €116.1 billion in the previous year. Of this amount, €97.9 billion was attributable to Xetra, €2.5 billion to Börse Frankfurt and €9.0 billion to the Tradegate Exchange. The average daily turnover on Xetra in December was €5.4 billion.

Trading volumes 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

1,217.1

14.8

103.9

1,335.8

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

135.3

1.4

8.7

145.4

Bonds

-

3.6

1.1

4.7

Funds

-

1.0

0.9

1.9

Certificates

0.1

12.2

0.1

12.5

2019 in total

1,352.6

33.0

114.8

1,500.3

2018 in total

1,573.7

40.1

105.8

1,719.6

Trading volumes December 2019 in billion euros:

Xetra

Frankfurt

Tradegate

In total

Equities

87.5

1.1

7.9

96.4

ETFs/ETCs/ETNs

10.4

0.1

1.0

11.5

Bonds

-

0.3

0.1

0.4

Funds

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

Certificates

-

0.9

-

0.9

Dec ‘19 in total

97.9

2.5

9.0

109.4

Dec ‘18 in total

106.6

2.7

6.8

116.1

Further details are available online in Deutsche Börse’s cash market statistics. For a pan-European comparison of trading locations, see the statistics provided by the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE).

